Manhunt Underway for Accused Florida Cop Killer

ORLANDO, Florida -- A manhunt in Florida is intensifying on Tuesday morning for an accused cop killer with a violent past.

The search for Markeith Loyd began on Monday and is currently underway.

Loyd is accused of shooting to death Master Sergeant Debra Clayton.

The shooting took place after Clayton approached Loyd outside of a Walmart on Monday after receiving a tip that he was in the area.

Loyd had already been on the run for a month after police say he shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

"There are--as I said--hundreds of officers and deputies in the area," said Orlando Police Chief John Mina. "We have been in contact and are working with the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the AFT, the U.S. Marshals are all working together to bring him to justice. But they're doing a lot of things to help locate him, and i'm sure it won't be long and we'll find him soon."

Officials believe the suspect may have had help, and they warn that anyone who helps him could face serious criminal charges.

Police are now offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to Loyd's capture.

