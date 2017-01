× No Zika Mosquitoes Found in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University researchers say none of the mosquitoes carrying Zika virus made it to Iowa last year.

Entomologists set traps in 15 counties, and the two mosquito species most associated with Zika were not found.

This does not necessarily mean the virus will never enter the state, as mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in Missouri and Illinois.

Twenty-one Iowans have been infected with Zika, but they had all traveled south.