Nutrient Reduction Strategy Working, Slowly

The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy (IRNS) was passed in 2013 to help stop nitrogen and phosphorus from getting into the water. Every year, it has an annual report for the governor to see if there has been progress.

Last year, there was a small amount of progress. Nutrient reduction was about 1.5 percent for nitrogen and 2.2 percent for phosphorus.

The biggest change for conservation practices right now is cover crops. In 2011, there were fewer than 40,000 acres, now there are nearly 400,000.

According to the report, among what practices can be calculated, cover crops block the vast majority of nutrients from leaving land. Two-thirds of nitrogen, about 2.4 million pounds, stopped by cover crops as well as 90 percent of phosphorus, about 196,000 pounds.

CREP Wetlands stopped most of the other third, about 1.4 million pounds of nitrogen.

Voluntary nutrient reduction like these takes time. At this rate it will take years to get to the goal of 45 percent.