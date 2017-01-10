Accidents Cause Traffic Snarls on Slick I-35 Near Alleman

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Several accidents, including a jackknifed semi, caused by slippery roads on I-35 near Alleman are causing major traffic problems Tuesday morning.
The issues began around 5:30 on extremely slick roads.
I-35 in both directions is affected as the Iowa Department of Transportation says there are several vehicles involved between Exit 96, County Road F22, and Exit 102, IA 210.
Northbound I-35 was blocked at the Elkhart exit because a semi crashed under the overpass, but it re-opened completely just before 7:00 a.m.
Drivers are being advised to take extra caution in the area and to expect delays.
Keep track of road conditions from the Iowa DOT here.