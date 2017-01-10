Webster County Man Guilty In Fatal Texting While Driving Crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A Webster County man could face up to 20 years in prison after killing two people while texting and driving.

On Monday 21 year old Colten Bills was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide in Webster County District Court. The charges stem from an accident that happened nearly two years ago on May 8th, 2015.

Authorities say Bills ran a stop sign and slammed into another car on Highway 175 near Dayton. Two people in that vehicle, David Castenson and Velma Castenson, were killed.

Bills opted for a bench trial instead of a jury trial. Among the evidence presented at that trial were screen shots of Bills’ phone at the time of the accident. On Monday judge Kurt Wilke delivered his guilty ruling. The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that Wilke says there was no doubt that Bills was texting while driving, leading to the crash.

Homicide by vehicle is a Class C Felony in Iowa. Each conviction carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison. Bills will be sentenced on February 13th.