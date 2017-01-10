× Woman Cited in Death of West Des Moines Police Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The woman who allegedly hit and killed a West Des Moines police officer has now been cited.

In August, Officer Shawn Miller was driving his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jeanette Keifer of Stratford.

Authorities say Keifer failed to yield at a stop sign before colliding with Officer Miller’s motorcycle.

Miller was killed in the accident.

The day of the crash was supposed to be the officer’s day off, but he had gone to Adel to testify in a criminal case prior to the accident.

Keifer has now been cited for Failure to Yield Upon a Left Turn and has a court appearance on January 27th.

Miller had been with the West Des Moines Police Department for 26 years and was in the process of being promoted to Sergeant at the time of the crash. This promotion will be awarded posthumously on Monday at 5:30 p.m. during West Des Moines’ City Council meeting.