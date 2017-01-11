Downtown Apartments Using Virtual Reality to Hook Renters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A cutting-edge marketing technique is selling apartments in Des Moines.

“We had a lot of stuff that we wanted people to be able to see what it’s like when it’s finished. And right now it’s not finished,” said Kent Roers, Developer and Owner of Confluence on Third.

Owners of the downtown development wanted prospective renters to get the full picture so they started offering tours -- on a virtual reality headset.

“You can go into your exact unit, you can stand right here and look 360 as to what everything is like. You can go up and actually touch things, you can go out and sit in the pool, the lobby area. You can go up on the rooftop patio and see the real life buildings that are out there,” said Roers.

Developers believe this is the first time virtual reality has ever been used to sell developments in Iowa.

Roers plans to use it again for two more properties now going up on Ingersoll and Walnut in Des Moines.