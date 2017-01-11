Iowa State Announces Largest Gift Ever Will Benefit Liberal Arts and Sciences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Iowa State University on Wednesday announced the largest gift in the history of the school. Iowa State is receiving majority ownership in a Boston area company called Curriculum Associates LLC.

The gift is valued at $93 million dollars from an anonymous couple who both graduated from Iowa State. The gift will be in the form of an endowment fund which will benefit the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“A gift of this magnitude will transform the college and the university for generations to come,” said ISU President Steven Leath. Every student at Iowa State at one time or another, even if their major is in another college, takes classes in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.”

“This generous gift will launch a new era of excellence and innovation for the college, the university, and for our students said Beate Schmittmann, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “This is also an incredible opportunity to illuminate and advance a key pillar of the university and a true gem for the community the arts and humanities.”

Curriculum Associates will be sold, and the proceeds will go toward the new endowment.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of this donor couple, who are passionate about making a transformational gift to the alma mater,” said Leath.

The gift will count toward the Forever True, For Iowa State campaign to raise $1.1 billion by July of 2020.