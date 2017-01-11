× Iowa State Extends Jamie Pollard’s Contract

AMES, Iowa — Jamie Pollard is staying put as Iowa State University’s Athletics Director.

After 12 years, ISU rewards Pollard with a lengthy contract extension. The new deal runs through 2024.

If he stays that entire time, it would mark the longest anyone has done the AD job at Iowa State — 20 years.

There’s no doubting his success. Pollard had a hand in more than $160 million in new facilities and upgrades. Iowa State has also tripled fundraising and set new attendance records in nearly every sport.