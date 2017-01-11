Northey Not Contacted On Trump Cabinet Ag Secretary Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa- Secretary Agriculture Bill Northey often gets asked if he's gotten any calls from the Presidential Transition Team. As of Wednesday, the answer was 'no.' Northey's name has been floated as a possible US Secretary of Agriculture.

This week Iowa senior Senator, Chuck Grassley sent out a tweet in support of Northey for the job.

“It would depend on what they’re looking for, but I’d sure answer a phone call, and look forward to a conversation," said Northey. "I’ve certainly not dismissed anything, I love what I’m doing, but I’m always looking for ways to serve."

Northey was at the Boone Ag Expo grounds where the Farm Progress show is held to attend an ag seminar called Partners in Profit.

Northey was asked what farmers are concerned about with a new President taking office next week.

“I think there’s optimism with some questions," said Northey. "We heard questions about whats health care going to be, a hope that health care costs don’t continue to rise the way that they’ve risen."

Northey said farmers are anxious to learn what would replace Obama Care.

The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture also said farmers are concerned about trade deals, especially with China. That country buys 60% of the soybean crop for the state of Iowa.

Northey is on a two tour of the state heading to Northeast Iowa to meet with farm-related groups.