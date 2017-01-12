× ARL Celebrates Successful Year, Aims to Continue Positive Impact in 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state’s largest shelter for homeless pets is celebrating a banner year.

On Thursday, the Animal Rescue League released its year in review, showing how it helped change the lives of not only animals, but the people who love them.

The ARL takes in and cares for animals with the hopes of finding them good homes, and officials say the organization was able to do more of that last year thanks to help from the community.

“The community has really come out and supported us in a wide variety of ways,” says ARL Executive Director Tom Colvin. “It’s made it possible for us to have a 12% increase in adoptions, which is very, very good, a 24% decrease in euthanasia, which is fantastic.”

The ARL’s impact report for 2016 highlights the shelter’s other accomplishments, like the therapy program at nursing homes and providing companion animals for veterans.

While these are significant accomplishments, officials say their work is not done. The organization is working to change city ordinances that end up bringing more animals through their doors, particularly breed-specific and community cat ordinances.

41.659391 -93.582626