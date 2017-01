× Crime Spree Suspect Arrested in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police believe a series of crimes have been solved with a single arrest.

On Wednesday morning, officers took 28-year-old Gregory Pulley Jr. into custody.

Officials say Pulley’s crime spree dates back to November, when he shot and injured a Fort Dodge man.

Pulley is charged with two counts of attempted murder, felony theft, delivery of marijuana, and ongoing criminal conduct.