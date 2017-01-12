Details Released in Deadly Bremer County Home Invasion
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa — More information has been released about a deadly home invasion in Bremer County.
The invasion took place at a home along Whitetail Avenue on Friday night.
Investigators say 46-year-old Steven Anthony went to the home and asked to speak with John Eimers. Police say after a discussion, Anthony shot Eimers, and Eimers fired back, killing Anthony.
Eimers was hospitalized but has since been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call authorities.
42.761082 -92.381362