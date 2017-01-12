DMACC Set to Open New Aquatic and Wellness Center in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- It’s been five years in the making and the new Trail Point Aquatic and Wellness Center is almost ready to open.

“I tell you, it’s breathtaking. It’s going to be a great facility for our students,” said Rob Denson, president of Des Moines Area Community Colleges

Officially, the doors to the new Trail Point Aquatic and Wellness Center won’t open until next month, but it’s been quite a journey to even get to this point.

In the beginning, over five years ago, DMACC first partnered with the YMCA but those plans fell through about halfway into the project. After internal discussions, the university decided it was worth it to continue with the project.

“It’s going to help students develop the other parts of their life that they need to be successful when they get a job,” said Denson.

The new 88,000 square-foot complex comes with all the bells and whistles you’d want in a place like this.

Inside you’ll find three pools; one for competing, one for leisure, and another for therapy.

In addition to the pools, you can find two places to play basketball, various pieces of gym equipment and even a place to watch your kids. All of the amenities have the goal of enriching the college experience for the students.

“We’ve integrated the academic experience right here,” said Denson. “We have created a place where students can work together. Right now, in academia across the county it’s all about student engagement. We will integrate many academic programs into this facilities. From early-childhood management, to sports management, from physical therapy management.”

When it’s all said and done the price tag will be around $18 million but Denson knows it’s worth it.

“Worth every penny and more,” said Denson. “Number one our prior facilities were out of date and worn out. Second, the partnership we were able form with Ankeny schools and the community. Without them we wouldn’t have this facility.”

Ankeny high schools' swim teams will use the pool and its diving capabilities for competitions.

Students who are enrolled at least half-time and paid up to date can access the facility for free. Trail Point is also opened to the public and information on memberships can be found here.