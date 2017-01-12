× DSM Airport Installs Nursing and Pumping Pod for Breastfeeding Mothers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport has a new addition geared towards new mothers.

The Nursing and Pumping Pod, located just past security in the terminal, is the product of a partnership between the airport and UnityPoint Health.

“Because of breastfeeding moms, like in the hospitals, we have areas that we have that are just for breastfeeding moms, whether you’re visiting or whether you’re having testing done, whether you’re an employee,” says Deborah Tell, Nurse Manager at Iowa Methodist OB/GYN. “And so this is just a continuation from outside of the workplace that we have these places that are clean, they’re safe, they’re private for moms and for babies.”

While the airport is not officially keeping track of use of the pod, a spokesperson says it has already been used several times since its installation on Tuesday.

“It gives peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about ‘if I’m coming to the airport, there’s some place I can breastfeed my baby before I get on,’ or ‘if I need to pump I can have that privacy,'” says Tell.

The pod will remain at the airport for at least three years.

