Europe To Decide On Ag Mergers

Regulators in Europe are expected to make a decision on the takeover of Syngenta by ChemChina.

Estimated at $43 billion the companies submitted formal remedies on Monday with the deadline for Thursday.

The European Union started a review in October, citing concerns on overlapping portfolios of crop protection products with Syngenta and an Israeli company controlled by ChemChina.

Dow Chemical and DuPont Pioneer also went before regulators this week to plead a case for a planned $60 billion merger.

Regulators are concerned there on reducing research and development spending on agrochemicals.

In July, the offer they got left them in serious doubts on if the deal would be approved, but Dow and DuPont have time to make another offer to alleviate EU concerns.