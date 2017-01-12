× Grassley Offers Ideas for Program to Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON D.C. –We are hearing from Iowa senator Chuck Grassley on the overnight move to begin the process of repealing Obamacare.

The Senate has passed a budget mechanism that will allow congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a simple majority. The measure passed just before 1:30 Thursday morning with a vote of 51-to-48.

Both Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted for it.

This measure is just the first step towards the repeal of Obamacare.

Sen. Grassley says it could take time to get a replacement in place.

“So you repeal and then you are going to have a transition period, there is debate about how long the transition period aught to be where people who have insurance under Obama will be able to continue that insurance under Obama. What replaces it, I’ll give you some ideas that we working on. We’d do away with the individual mandate, do away the employer mandate, have more emphasis up on the health savings account, medical malpractice lawsuit reform, selling insurance across state lines. That’s probably five or six things that would be in the bill,” said Grassley.

The measure now goes on to the House for a vote.