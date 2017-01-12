× Images Released of Man Allegedly Connected to Missing Des Moines Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search for a Des Moines woman has now stretched across the country.

On January 5th, 49-year-old Gloria Gary was reported missing.

A police officer saw her car in Parowan City, Utah, on Wednesday, but was unable to stop the car before it left. However, police have video images from the gas station where the vehicle was spotted.

The man in the images is described as a white male adult with very distinctive markings on his arm that resemble a glove or tattoo, or a combination of both. Des Moines police have posted the images on their Facebook page and are asking for help identifying the man.

If you have any information about the man in these photos, please contact Des Moines police at 515-283-4824.

41.600545 -93.609106