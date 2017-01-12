× MidAmerican Energy to Install 1,000 Wind Turbines

Iowa — MidAmerican Energy says it will begin work on a massive wind energy project in a few months.

The project is expected to cost over $3 billion, and will include installing 1,000 wind turbines to generate up to 2,000 megawatts of energy.

Nearly 200 of the turbines will be located in Boone, Greene, and Mahaska counties, and officials say construction will be complete by the end of the year.

The company is still determining the locations of the rest of the turbines.