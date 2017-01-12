× Mom Charged in Changing Table Death of Des Moines Baby

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother is behind bars, after police say her child died on a changing table.

Twenty-six-year-old Laci Taylor was charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

Court documents show Taylor left the room while her baby was on a changing table. The child rolled over with her neck on the ledge of the table, cutting off the airway.

The documents say Taylor was aware that the child was able to roll over.

Taylor is in the Polk County Jail on a $100,000 fine. Her preliminary hearing has been set for January 20th.