More New Development Changing Campustown in Ames

AMES, Iowa-Still more changes are coming to the Ames Campustown area as Iowa State University continues to see record enrollment.

Over the past ten years a number of large apartment complexes have been built in Campustown, which is located directly across Lincolnway from the Iowa State Campus.

Another big complex is under construction one block west of Welch. Soon another hotel/ apartment building will be built at 2700 Lincolnway.

That meant closing of the long-time Swift Stop, and relocating for at least three other businesses.

Arcadia Cafe was one business which has relocated to Welch Avenue.

“So when it came to the opportunity we knew our old space on Lincolnway would be redeveloped, we decided it was really important to stay in Campustown,” said Arcadia co-owner, Liz Jeffrey. “As you probably have noticed, there is a lot of building happening, so there weren’t a lot of options.”

The Campustown Action Association is a group of 35-40 businesses which work to promote the area. The group recently moved their office to a scenic overlook of Ames on the 6th floor of 119 Stanton Ave.