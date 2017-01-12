× Police Chase Leads to Evacuation of Clinton County Walmart

CLINTON, Iowa — A police chase through Clinton prompted a lock-down at the local Walmart on Thursday.

Police 35-year-old Jacob Dau tried fleeing from agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Wild Rose Casino before going through a cemetery and eventually running into a Walmart on South 25th Street. Customers and employees were evacuated from the building.

Dau was later found in a sales bin and taken to the Clinton County Jail, where charges are pending.

“We had very good communication amongst the inside, the outside and all the agencies, and we all knew what every other person was doing, which shows by the positive result we had,” says Clinton Police Department Captain Steven Kopp. “A wanted subject was taken into custody without any harm to the business–structure-wise–or employees, or customers. It was a good result.”

Initial reports indicated Dau was armed with a handgun, but officials do not believe the gun ever entered the store.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.