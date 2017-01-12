‘Save Our Schools’ Initiative Kicking Off Wednesday Night in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Central Iowans calling for state-wide education reform are getting together Wednesday evening for what they call a “movement.”

Teachers, lawmakers, parents and students are gathering at Educational Resource Associates in West Des Moines at 7 p.m. They’ll be discussing ways to push the Iowa Legislature on reforming the state’s education system. The founder of this initiative, Judy Hintz, says many education reform advocates she talks to feel they are alone in the fight.

“They think they are people all alone in the wilderness,” she said. “And I have to tell you, so many people that I called would say to me, ‘What day is it, what time is it, I will be there and I’m bringing my friends.’ I don’t think we’re going to have a problem in getting the good citizens of Iowa to insist, to demand, that these people quit abusing our children through programs that don’t work.”

Hintz has over three decades of experience as an educator and activist. She says she’s ready to take legislative priorities to the Statehouse this session and move Iowa back into nation-leading status for education. Partially blaming Common Core curriculum, Hintz also says our schools are trailing because too much money is spent on administrators’ salaries, and it needs to be diverted back into the classroom.

“This is a brand-new start; this is a movement that encompasses the liberals, and the conservatives,” she said. “If you have kids in school, if you know kids in school – it’s going to encompass everybody. But we are going to draw a line, and we are going to tell the Legislature that we want this mess walked back.”

The meeting will be held at 1721 25th Street #210 in West Des Moines at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It is open to the public.