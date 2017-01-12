× Shakeup Continues on Iowa Football Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – More changes are coming to the Iowa Hawkeye football coaching staff.

Brian Ferentz was announced earlier this week as the replacement for Greg Davis as offensive coordinator

The offensive staff is now seeing two more exits.

Football Scoop was first to report receivers coach Bobby Kennedy will not have his contract renewed. Hawkeye receivers have been an overall weak spot for years, and Kennedy had a coaching history with Davis, so the move is not seen as a surprise.

Also out, is running backs and special teams coach Chris White.

The University of Iowa has not commented on the reported changes.