× Charges Filed After Fort Dodge Drunk Driving Crash

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car because he was drunk.

They say the SUV went into the ditch off of 10th Avenue North and rolled several times early this morning.

A passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital. Her condition still is not known.

The driver, 20-year-old Nolan Randall, is charged with “operating while intoxicated” and “failure to maintain control.”