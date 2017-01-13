× Homicide: Police Find Body Believed to be Missing Des Moines Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have discovered a body in the home of a Des Moines woman reported missing earlier this month and say the case appears to be a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Gloria Gary was reported missing on January 5th. Police say she had last been seen when she left her job on January 3rd and her car was also missing.

Gary’s car, a red Honda Civic, was spotted on January 11th in Parowan City, Utah. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed a man observed with the vehicle, but Gary was not seen.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials located Gary’s car in Tooele County, Utah and took a male adult associated with the vehicle into custody. After interviewing the man, Utah officials gave Des Moines police information that prompted them to obtain a search warrant for Gary’s home at 3107 56th Street. Inside they found a body that had been concealed. They believe the body to be that of Gloria Gary but a positive identification will need to be done during an autopsy.

Police have not released the name of the man found with Gary’s car in Utah or how she may have died.

A news conference is being held at 8:00 a.m. to release more information in the case. We will stream it live on WHOtv.com.