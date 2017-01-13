× Kansas City Chiefs Game Moved To Sunday Night Due To Ice Storm

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — There will be one more Sunday Night Football broadcast for Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth after all this year.

On Friday the NFL announced it is moving the kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday from Noon to 7:20pm. An ice storm is expected to hit Kansas City early on Sunday. The NFL hopes a later kickoff will make for better conditions for players and fans.

The change in kickoff time will mean a change to the schedule at Channel 13. An abbreviated edition of the Channel 13 News Late Edition will follow the game. A full 30 minute edition of Soundoff will follow the newscast.