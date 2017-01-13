‘Little Big Town’ and ‘I Love The 90’s’ Tour Announced as Iowa State Fair Concerts

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Musicial artist Philip Sweet, musicial artist Kimberly Schlapman, musicial artist Karen Fairchild and musicial artist Jimi Westbrook from musicial group Little Big Town attend 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced another round of grandstand performances for 2017.

Country powerhouse group Little Big Town will perform Friday August 18th. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. and tickets start at $32.

The pull of nostalgia has another big tour heading to the grandstand. On Saturday, August 12th the “I Love The 90’s” tour will hit the stage. It features Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC. Tickets start at $27 for the 8:00 p.m. show.

Tickets go on sale January 20th at 10:00 a.m. for both shows.