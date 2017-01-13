× Man Injured in Des Moines Shooting Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating shooting Thursday night that left one man injured.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of 26th Street. According to police dispatchers someone drove the male victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police did recover a bullet and shell casing at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and therre’s no word yet on whether a suspect has been identified.