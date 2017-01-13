× Man Killed After Being Hit by Train

AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a train and pedestrian.

The accident occurred just after noon on Friday, just west of the intersection of North Dakota Avenue and the Union Pacific train tracks.

Police say Union Pacific contacted them after the man was struck. When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, and police are still investigating the cause of the accident.