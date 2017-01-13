Pella Sweeps Top Ten Double Header from DCG

PELLA - The games lived up to the hype. Four ranked teams met in Pella Friday night, and the home fans left happy. No. 3 Pella boys pulled a slight upset over No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 60-57. The No. 1 Pella girls preceded the boys game by holding off No. 9 DCG 54-47.
