× Popular Twin Cedars FFA Adviser Receives Golden Apple Award

BUSSEY, Iowa — Despite working in a small district with limited resources, Miranda Johnson makes it work and it’s leaving a big impact.

“We have about 150 kids in the whole school, 7th through 12th grade, and we have close to 80 FFA members. That`s huge,” says Johnson.

Johnson is the Twin Cedars High School agricultural teacher and Future Farmers of America adviser. She does both with a lot of sass.

“She’s very outgoing. Everybody loves her. She always speaks her opinion,” smiles ninth-grade student, Kate Coalbank.

The six–year teaching veteran has one rule in her class: be yourself. It’s a message she spreads across the eight different elective classes she teaches. While none of her classes are mandatory for graduation, they’re classes everyone wants to take.

For sophomore Gracie McCombs that was the case. She recently transferred to Twin Cedars from another school district but knew she wanted Johnson as a teacher.

“The only thing I knew about her was from my other agriculture classes in Albia. In FFA we would go places and I would see her and she was so crazy and just stood out to everybody.”

Earlier this month, the teacher was awarded the Golden Apple award in front of the entire student body. However, the award didn’t come as a surprise for principal Dave Roby. At the start of each year, he requires students to nominate a teacher for the award.

“Kids just want to be around her at all times. She’s a positive influence on our staff, students and community,” says Roby.

Johnson hopes to put the Twin Cedars FFA club on the map by sending its members to state. She also hopes to grow the club to 100 members in the future.