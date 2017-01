WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A traffic accident claimed the life of one person Thursday night in Prole.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Gear Street. The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year-old Tyler Winkleman was driving east, without his headlights on, when he lost control. The car went off the road and slammed into a tree, shearing it off at the trunk

Winkleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.