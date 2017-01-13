× Roosevelt High School Fundraising Questioned After Money is Improperly Deposited

DES MOINES, Iowa — An audit of Roosevelt High School’s basketball program has raised questions about the school’s fundraising methods.

A special investigation of the girls’ basketball program and the activities department at Roosevelt was released on Friday morning following concerns that some financial transactions related to the school’s fundraising events were not properly deposited.

The investigation identified two non-district bank accounts administered by employees in violation of the district’s policy. The two accounts totaled more than $1.8 million.

The state auditor made auditor has made recommendations to help the district prevent similar situations in the future.