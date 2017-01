× Serious Crash On SW 9th Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working an accident scene this evening after a vehicle aparrently crashed off of a bridge on SW 9TH Street.

It happened around 5:45pm. The vehicle appears to have crashed from SW 9th Street off a bridge and down onto Indianola Street below.

There’s no word on injuries at this time. We’ll have more on this developing story as details come in this evening.