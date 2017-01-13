× Son Admits To Accidentally Shooting Mother In West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing weapons and drugs charges after reportedly shooting his mother on accident.

Police were called to a home at 300 18th Street around 5:00am on Friday on a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When paramedics arrived they found 43 year old Jennifer Mary Carter with a non-life threatening wound.

Police say they were called by her 21-year old son, Gage Mauk. Mauk says he was handling a handgun in the basement of the home when it went off. The round went through the floor and hit his Mother as she slept on the ground floor.

Police conducted a search warrant and arrested Mauk. He’s charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury and two drug charges.