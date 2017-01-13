Wallace Elementary Students Raise $914 for Johnston Partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A metro pantry recently found out how much the hard work of elementary students can pay off.

The Johnston Partnership shared a picture on its Facebook page this week saying, "Who says 7 yr olds can't make a difference?!? A HUGE thank you to the 2nd grade class at Wallace Elementary. Their class, just over 100 students, held their annual Farmers Market and raised over $900 for the Johnston Partnership!"

The photo shows a check for $914 from a second grade class at Wallace Elementary. In December, the students sold goodies like cookies, cotton candy, pet rocks, and other items at the school's farmer's market to raise the cash.

The second graders proved themselves to be good salespeople, because each item cost only $0.25.

The Johnston Partnership was grateful for the donation, calling it an incredible gift.

41.672143 -93.708185