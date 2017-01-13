× Woman Injured in West Des Moines Shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of 18th response on a report of a shooting around 5:00 a.m. An adult woman was injured and transported to a hospital, but officials say the injuries are not-life threatening.

More information on the incident is expected to be released by police later but they say there is no outstanding danger to the public.