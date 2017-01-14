4-Year-Old’s Cancer Treatment Made Easier by Neighbors in Same Situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah -- A neighborhood in Utah is rallying around a little girl who has a rare type of cancer.

KSL's Ashley Moser reported on 4-year-old Harper Morgan's battle to beat the disease and how a neighbor is making it a little easier.

"She hasn't been able to be as social," says Harper's mom Cora Morgan, talking about her daughter's life after her cancer diagnosis.

A form of cancer that starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control is what Harper's family has been battling for nearly two months.

But Harper's family isn't alone in their fight; their 4-year-old neighbor Livvi Roberts has the same type of cancer. Both mothers--Cora and Livvi's mom Korrine--are now bonded by their daughters' diagnoses.

"She makes me feel like what i'm going through is somewhat normal, in a weird way," says Cora.

"The situation's not nice, but it's so nice to have someone understands you and has been through the exact same thing you are going through," says Korrine.

Livvi found out she had cancer last March, and both girls go to the same clinic for treatment. The pair have a long road of recovery ahead of them, which is something girls their age should not have to worry about.

"You don't want to see your little baby go through something like that; 4 years old is so young," says Korrine.

As of now treatment for both Harper and Livvi is going very well.