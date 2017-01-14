Centsable Health: Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta

Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta
Makes 4 (1 ½ cup) servings
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini, sliced
  • 1 yellow summer squash, sliced
  • ½ red onion, cut into cubes
  • 1 bell pepper, cut into cubes
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • ½ pound whole wheat penne pasta
  • ½ cup prepared pesto

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 400⁰F. PLACE vegetables on a baking sheet and SEASON with oil, salt and pepper. BAKE for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. ADD pasta and COOK according to package directions. DRAIN pasta, reserving ¼ to ½ cup of cooking liquid.

COMBINE vegetables, pasta, cooking liquid and pesto. TOSS to coat.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 402 calories; 19 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 419 mg sodium; 50 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 13 g protein

For more information visit fareway.com or email Whitney Hemmer at centsablehealth@farewaystores.com with any questions.

