Centsable Health: Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta

Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta

Makes 4 (1 ½ cup) servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 zucchini, sliced

1 yellow summer squash, sliced

½ red onion, cut into cubes

1 bell pepper, cut into cubes

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ pound whole wheat penne pasta

½ cup prepared pesto

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 400⁰F. PLACE vegetables on a baking sheet and SEASON with oil, salt and pepper. BAKE for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. ADD pasta and COOK according to package directions. DRAIN pasta, reserving ¼ to ½ cup of cooking liquid.

COMBINE vegetables, pasta, cooking liquid and pesto. TOSS to coat.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 402 calories; 19 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 419 mg sodium; 50 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 13 g protein

For more information visit fareway.com or email Whitney Hemmer at centsablehealth@farewaystores.com with any questions.