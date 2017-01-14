Chicago P.D. Under Scrutiny of DOJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The Chicago Police Department is under heavy scrutiny following a revealing report released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.

Some of the report's findings include civil rights abuse, excessive force, and shooting at people who do not pose a threat.

NBC's Gabe Gutierrez reported on the story.

The 164-page report blasts Chicago Police Department, which the Department of Justice says had systemic problems violating the constitution.

The government launched the yearlong investigation after the release of shocking dashcam video showing an officer shoot LaQuan McDonald 16 times.

In another case, Bettie Jones, a mother of five, was killed by an officer in 2015--on the day after Christmas. Jones' neighbor's son had been threatening his father with a bat, but an officer shot the teenager and Jones.

"You gotta be scared when you call them. Because, look at us," said LaToya Jones, Bettie's daughter.

Federal authorities say Chicago officers shot and tasered suspects "who posed no threat," showed a "prevalence of racial discriminatory conduct," used a training video "made decades ago," and if anyone tried to investigate misconduct the DOJ says a "code of silence among Chicago police officers exists, extending to lying."

"The incidents described in report are sobering to all of us," said Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. "Chicago is on the road to reform and there are no u-turns on that road."

Chicago is one of 25 investigations into law enforcement agencies opened by the Obama administration, including probes in New Orleans, Baltimore, and Ferguson.

The head of the police union says this report was a politically-motivated rush job before inauguration day.

"This is life and death. And what people don't realize is that every time we strap on that weapon, we have targets on us," said Dean Angelo, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

For the family of Bettie Jones, the report hits home.

"Our mom was our everything. When you lose your everything, you lose you as well," says LaToya.

The officer who shot Bettie is now suing the city, claiming he was not properly trained.

Even though the city had already begun its own reforms last year, the mayor announced he has agreed to work with federal courts to revamp the police department.

However, it is not clear whether the incoming Trump administration--and a new attorney general--will follow through.

41.878114 -87.629798