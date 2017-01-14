× Cyclones Fall to Horned Frogs 84-77

FORT WORTH, TX – The Horned Frogs were too much on Saturday for Iowa State, 84-77.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the Cyclones with 19 points, Donovan Jackson added a career high 16, but ISU had no answer for big man Vladimir Brodziansky who scored 25 points for TCU.

Monte Morris and Deonte Burton both struggled, combining for 5/24 shooting and just 14 points.

The loss drops Iowa State 11-5, 3-2 in the Big 12.

No time for rest, quick turnaround, Kansas visits Hilton Coliseum on Monday for an 8pm tip