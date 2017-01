× Friday Night Crash Leaves Four in Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crash on Friday night left four people in the hospital.

The crash took place as South Union Street and East Kenyon Avenue, when police say a pick-up truck hit an SUV.

The driver of the truck and three occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital. Two of the occupants were juveniles.

We are told their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say speed was a likely a factor in the crash.