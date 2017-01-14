DES MOINES, Iowa -- Mindy Toyne from In Any Event and Courtney Callahan from Molly's Cupcakes joined us in the studio to talk about their event Indulge - A Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Affair.
Event details:
Located at West End Architectural Salvage
22 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Friday, January 20th from 6 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 6 - 9 p.m.
Tickets - $35 in advance, $45 at the door if there are any remaining.
Purchase tickets here.
Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. This is a 21+ event. Please email stephanie@in-any-event.com with questions.
41.583044 -93.627774