Late-Night Crash on Friday Leaves One Dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines police are investigating a late night crash that left one person dead.

Officials say a car was traveling southbound on 63rd Street around 11:40 on Friday night when it side-swiped another car that was stopped in a turn lane.

The driver kept going and eventually struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver was found dead on scene.

They also say the victim’s family members have been notified and the name of the driver will likely be released soon.

Police are still investigating the crash.