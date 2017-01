Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Iowa Hawkeye and NFL quarterback Chuck Long joined us in the studio to talk about Live Healthy Iowa. Chuck is now the CEO of the organization, and tells us about the group's initiatives and what events are coming up!

Fore more information, visit Live Healthy Iowa's website.

10 Week Wellness Challenge details:

January 23rd - March 31st, 2017

Registration opened December 19th, 2016

Cost: $20 per participant