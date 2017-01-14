× MidAmerican Energy Prepares for Ice Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy crews are preparing for Sunday’s impending ice storm and possible widespread power outages across the state.

“If you have even a little bit of ice combined with a substantial amount of wind, you get what they call ‘galloping’ and our lines will move around,” says MidAmerican Energy Electric Delivery VP Jim Dougherty.

This can cause power lines and poles to snap, leaving customers in the dark.

MidAmerican says the state hasn’t seen a widespread ice storm in nearly a decade. The energy company will have extra lineman and field crews on hand starting Sunday afternoon. In a worst case scenario, help will be needed from out of state.

“Our plan in this particular one, we know that they’re going to be extremely busy to the south. Matter of fact, they’ve called on us already to give them assistance if we don’t get hit. We, subsequently, called up north,” says Dougherty.

MidAmerican says crews in Minnesota are on standby, ready to help Iowans, if needed, over the weekend. They remind customers to stay clear of fallen power lines and report any outages.