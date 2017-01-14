No Charges Filed Against Former South Carolina Sheriff’s Deputy After Video Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CAROLINA -- The Department of Justice says it will not bring charges against the former South Carolina sheriff's deputy seen in a video flipping a high school student out of her chair.

The widely-seen video from 2015 raised questions of possible racial bias, but DOJ said there was no evidence to indicate that the officer willfully deprived the student of her civil rights.

The officer has now filed a lawsuit against several entities, including the sheriff's office that fired him shortly after the video went viral.