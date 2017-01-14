× Roosevelt Teacher Recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro teacher is getting a big thank you from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Secretary John King delivered the message to Roosevelt High School teacher Loan Nguyen over the phone.

King heard that students flock to Nguyen, and told her she is an inspiration.

Each year King’s office calls hundreds of U.S. teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week, but only a select few–six this year–get calls from King himself.