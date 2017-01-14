× Sexual Assault Reported in Ames’ Franklin Park

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place early Saturday morning.

The assault occurred at 147 South Franklin in Franklin Park between 2:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

A female victim reported being forcibly removed from her vehicle and dragged into the park, before being sexually assaulted multiple times. She sustained several injuries during the assault.

The victim said she does not know the suspect, and reported him as a light-skinned or multi-racial black male, approximately 5’9″ tall, possibly with a heavier build. The suspect was reportedly wearing baggy clothing described as a hooded sweatshirt–possibly grey in color–and jeans.

The victim is not a student at Iowa State University.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133, the anonymous tip line at 515-239-553, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You can also text a tip by sending PCCS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).